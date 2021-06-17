Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 529 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $3,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE PRI traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.15. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,882. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.