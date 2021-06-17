Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 170,697 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 170,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,273 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VITL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 7,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,908. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $855.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,919 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

