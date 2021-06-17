Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,696,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

