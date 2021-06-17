Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.