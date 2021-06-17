Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,250 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 675,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 231,399 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 327,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,534 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 15,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,075. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.