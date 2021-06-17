Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lantheus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $863,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 9,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

