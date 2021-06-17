Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

