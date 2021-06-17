Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 178,300 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

