Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 41,927 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Lincoln National worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,176,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,250,000 after buying an additional 133,340 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 290,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

