Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after acquiring an additional 839,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

