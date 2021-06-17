Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

