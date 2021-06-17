Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 76,958 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 76,958 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Western Digital worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

