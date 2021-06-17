Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

