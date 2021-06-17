Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,808,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 34,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,371.9 days.

GWLLF traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

