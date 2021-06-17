Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.66. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.55, with a volume of 797,177 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWO. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.12.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

