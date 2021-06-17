GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce $7.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.53 million and a P/E ratio of -81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

