Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,555,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

GO stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,543. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.