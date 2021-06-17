Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.99

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 5530404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

