Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00768207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00083709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041962 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

