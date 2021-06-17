Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,016 shares.The stock last traded at $26.20 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.