Gulden Hits One Day Trading Volume of $340,877.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $340,877.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00436148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,013,625 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

