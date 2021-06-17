Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $201.50

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 198.60 ($2.59), with a volume of 777300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.40 ($2.57).

GKP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £420.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Jon Harris bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

