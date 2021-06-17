Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 408.20 ($5.33). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 398.80 ($5.21), with a volume of 789,524 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £850.07 million and a PE ratio of 20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.12.

In related news, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

