Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.96% of Hanger worth $52,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hanger by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNGR opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $987.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

