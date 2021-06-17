Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.41 ($125.19).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €188.50 ($221.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €154.73. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

