Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,575. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.