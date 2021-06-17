Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,575. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.