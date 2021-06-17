Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,061 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

