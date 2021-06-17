Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $138,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

GE opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.