Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $102.34 and a one year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.