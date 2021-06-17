Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $153,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NOBL opened at $91.34 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98.

