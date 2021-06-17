Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

FCOM opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

