Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 352 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $230.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $232.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

