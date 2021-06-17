Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,926,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $553.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -276.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,024 shares of company stock valued at $21,679,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.