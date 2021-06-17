Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $235,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 141.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

