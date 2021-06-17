Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Shares of W opened at $306.68 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.