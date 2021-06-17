Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 268.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

