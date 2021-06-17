Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $202,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.30 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

