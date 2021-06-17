Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.74.

