Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

