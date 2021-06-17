Haverford Trust Co. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

