Haverford Trust Co. Takes $222,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of CE stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

