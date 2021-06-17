Haverford Trust Co. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.