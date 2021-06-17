Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.31

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.31 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10), with a volume of 350,159 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.31. The company has a market capitalization of £32.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.56.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

