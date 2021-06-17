HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 75,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

