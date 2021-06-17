HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,440 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

