HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 430,686 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12.

