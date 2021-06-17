HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

