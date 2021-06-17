HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

