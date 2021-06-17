Head to Head Analysis: Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) and Its Rivals

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bolt Biotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $230,000.00 -$60.73 million -0.72 Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bolt Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors 4623 17654 38853 767 2.58

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.53%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.02%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers. It is also developing programmed cell death-ligand 1 program for tumors that are nonresponsive to immune checkpoint blockade; and myeloid modulators. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood city, California.

