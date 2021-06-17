Head-To-Head Analysis: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bumble alerts:

This table compares Bumble and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 1.74 $74.41 million $0.23 34.26

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bumble and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 86.63%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50%

Summary

DouYu International beats Bumble on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.